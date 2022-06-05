Hooda objects to shifting of Rohtak mini-secretariat and judicial complex

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday expressed strong objection to the state government’s proposed plan of shifting the Rohtak mini-secretariat and judicial complex out of the city.

Addressing a press conference here, Hooda said he will not allow this to happen as long as he is alive.

“If the government has taken such a decision, it should be taken back immediately because the present location of these two complexes is at a nominal distance from bus stand and railway station. Common people can easily reach here and shifting them will cause inconvenience to people,” he added.

Hooda said DC residence, SP residence, model school, tehsil, police line, canal resthouse, consumer forum, post office, bank, income tax office and other government offices were built close to each other during the Congress tenure for convenience of people so that they don’t spend much time moving from one office to another.

“If the present government shifts the mini-secretariat and judicial complex away from here, not only the lawyers, court staff and employees, but also people who come to government offices for different works will have to face a lot of trouble. They will have to travel kilometres to go from one office to another,” Hooda said.

The leader of Opposition said the government has neither spoken to MLAs of the district nor consulted office-bearers of the Rohtak Bar in this regard.

“If the government takes such a decision to benefit a few people, it will cause a lot of trouble to people of the area. Along with this, hundreds of crores will unnecessarily be spent on construction of new campuses,” Hooda added.

Hooda said if the government wants to take any decision, in public interest, it should set up industries at a large scale, on the lines of the Congress government, so that the youth get employment and economic activities in the area are accelerated.

On Rajya Sabha elections Hooda claimed victory for the Congress and asked INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala to explain his position.

“Abhay sought votes from farmers against the BJP-JJP coalition in the elections. People are wondering why is he delaying his decision now. He should tell whether he will vote for BJP-JJP or Congress,” he said.

In addition to this, Hooda had earlier met a delegation of paralympics players. He said he stood with the demand of para-athletes that they be given equal respect, reward and position, at par with normal players.

“I support their demands and believe that the government should not discriminate against para-players. They should also get equal rights and respect as normal players,” he said.