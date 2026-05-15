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Hooda reacts to Sampla MC result: ‘66% voted against BJP, party won only five of 16 wards’

Hooda said that this reflects that the mandate was against the BJP and the Congress did not contest the election, as the party never contests municipal committee elections on the party symbol

Published on: May 15, 2026 07:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
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Reacting to the BJP’s victory in his home turf of Sampla, former chief minister and leader of the opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that nearly 66% of the votes were polled against the BJP.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the party did not stop any party worker from contesting this election independently. (HT File)

“The BJP candidate got only 34% of the votes while 66% votes were polled against the BJP and out of 16 wards, the BJP could win only five”, Hooda said when asked about the result in the Sampla municipal committee, which is part of his Garhi-Sampla-Keloi constituency.

Hooda said that this reflects that the mandate was against the BJP and the Congress did not contest the election, as the party never contests municipal committee elections on the party symbol. He said that the election is unlikely to have any impact on party workers and they are working on the ground to strengthen the party.

He said that the party did not stop any party worker from contesting this election independently.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Hooda reacts to Sampla MC result: ‘66% voted against BJP, party won only five of 16 wards’
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Hooda reacts to Sampla MC result: ‘66% voted against BJP, party won only five of 16 wards’
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