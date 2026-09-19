Former chief minister and leader of the opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday criticised the Nayab Saini-led BJP government, stating that law and order has deteriorated and citizens across the state feel unsafe.

Hooda expressed gratitude to the people of Meham for their support. (HT)

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Addressing a congress block-level conference in Meham alongside state in-charge Sanjay Dutt, state president Rao Narendra Singh, senior leader Anand Singh Dangi, and local MLA Balram Dangi, Hooda said Meham has played a pivotal role in challenging ruling administrations.

He alleged that the central government’s Social Progress Index ranks Haryana as the most unsafe state, which in turn deters fresh investments and job creation.

“This government is failing to provide secure government jobs to the youth of Haryana, engaging in deception through the ‘Kaushal Rozgar Nigam’ and relegating qualified young people to temporary, low-paying jobs with a monthly salary of just ₹15,000,” Hooda said, adding that Congress will raise its voice against this injustice.

Comparing governance records, Hooda said the congress government made Haryana the country’s leading state between 2005 and 2014 in per capita income, investment, job creation, and safety. In contrast, he alleged that under the BJP, the state has seen a surge in unemployment, crime, drug abuse, corruption, and debt.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the total state debt, which stood at around ₹70,000 crore from 1966 to 2014, has surged to ₹5.5 lakh crore under the BJP, with no major new infrastructure projects like metro lines or medical colleges established during their tenure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the total state debt, which stood at around ₹70,000 crore from 1966 to 2014, has surged to ₹5.5 lakh crore under the BJP, with no major new infrastructure projects like metro lines or medical colleges established during their tenure. {{/usCountry}}

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Hooda expressed gratitude to the people of Meham for their support. He remarked that two years have passed since the elections, and it is time to look ahead. “We must join hands with you to wage a struggle against this government,” he said.