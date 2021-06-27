Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hookah party: Three Ludhiana jail officials suspended
Hookah party: Three Ludhiana jail officials suspended

Officials found that when the inmates were having booze and hookah party in the prison, jail officials were on duty
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 01:44 AM IST
Ludhiana

Three jail officials, including an assistant superintendent, have been suspended for booze and hookah party by inmates in the Ludhiana Central Jail.

The prison department has suspended assistant superintendent Abrul Hamid, two warders Harpal Singh and Rupinder Singh. A departmental inquiry has been also marked against the trio.

Officials found that when the inmates were having booze and hookah party in the prison, jail officials were on duty. Either they were negligent or the party was organised with their consent, officials said.

After the video, recorded by the inmates, went viral on social networking sites, additional director general of police (ADGP, Prisons) PK Sinha marked an inquiry. Following the investigation, the police lodged an FIR against gangster Manwinder Singh, alias Nikka Jattan, Abhishek Kumar, Parminder Singh, Bharti Singh, Kewal Krishan and Maninder Singh and others.

According to the jail officials, the video was recorded in first week of May.

