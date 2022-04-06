Hoshiarpur land scam: Setback for vigilance bureau as Ludhiana court rejects closure report
The Ludhiana court on Tuesday rejected the closure or cancellation report filed by the Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) in the multi-crore Hoshiarpur land scam case of 2017. The additional and sessions judge, Ajit Atri on Tuesday disposed of the matter with the directions of further investigation. On June 14, 2019, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau had filed a closure report at the Ludhiana court in the case almost eight days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against six people who were accused in the matter with the special PMLA court in Jalandhar.
“No forgery was committed by anyone while purchasing the land. During the investigation, the role of the suspects was probed but no evidence of bribery was found. Therefore, no criminality is involved on part of the accused,” the closure report reads. Hoshiarpur-based RTI activist Rajiv Vashisht, the whistle-blower in the case, said, “We welcomed the order by the Ludhiana court and hope that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will get the case probed on the basis of merit so that the accused should get punished.”
Meanwhile, the ED had filed a chargesheet against Harpinder Singh Gill, Satwinderpal Singh Dhatt, Avtar Singh Johal, Pardeep Gupta, Parteek Gupta, and Jaswinderpal Singh, who were summoned by the special PMLA court, Jalandhar, on September 3, 2019, to face a trial under money laundering charges. The ED had opposed the cancellation report in the Ludhiana court.
In February 2017, Punjab civil services (PCS) officer Anand Sagar Sharma, the then Hoshiarpur SDM, along with then Shiromani Akali Dal leaders from Hoshiarpur Satwinderpal Singh, Avtar Singh Johal, Harpinder Singh Gill besides local businessman Parteek Gupta, his father Pardeep Gupta, Jaswinderpal Singh and others, were booked by the vigilance bureau in Hoshiarpur land scam case.
After Hindustan Times reported the alleged scam in June 2016, the then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal ordered a vigilance probe headed by the inspector-general of police (IGP) Shive Kumar Verma. As per the FIR of February 2017, the Akali leaders and other land dealers, in alleged connivance with the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), purchased land notified for a national highway project in the names of their families from farmers at relatively low prices and then sold it to the government on higher rates. Also, chunks of farmland purchased by these dealers and politicians were shown as residential colonies to get even higher compensation.
The ED had flagged wrongdoings worth crores in its challan filed against the six people in the Jalandhar court. The ED chargesheet says the accused got compensation from the government by claiming their land to be of commercial and residential nature, although it was actually agricultural. The enforcement case information report (ECIR) registered by the ED in the case has added that ₹58 crore in total was paid in excess to private parties by wrongly calculating the amount of compensation on residential/commercial rates.
“It can be easily construed that their intention was to get the type of land changed in government record and claim higher compensation in connivance with government officials, including SDM Anand Sagar Sharma. They succeeded in their motive and got the type of land changed to suit them. Consequently, they received exorbitant compensation which was more than 10 times the amount they invested,” the chargesheet adds.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics