Hoshiarpur murder cracked: US-based NRI hired contract killers to avenge brother’s 1980 killing, say Police

More than four decades after his brother was murdered at Urmur in Hoshiarpur, a US-based non-resident Indian (NRI) allegedly got the son of the man accused killed in an act of revenge, police said.

Police subsequently arrested several suspects and during the investigation, allegedly uncovered a decades-old revenge plot. (HT)

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A 64-year-old shopkeeper, Gulzar Singh, was killed in Urmur on September 14. The murder initially left his family and villagers shocked, as they claimed that Gulzar had no known enmity with anyone. Police subsequently arrested several suspects and during the investigation, allegedly uncovered a decades-old revenge plot.

Tanda deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Davinder Singh Bajwa said on Wednesday that Gulzar was allegedly targeted at the behest of Jagjit Singh, brother of Jaidev Singh, who was murdered in Urmur in 1980. Jagjit, who is in his sixties, is currently residing in the United States, police said.

According to the DSP, Gulzar’s father, Prahlad Singh, was convicted of Jaidev’s murder in 1981 and had served a life sentence. Police alleged that Jagjit continued to hold a grudge and subsequently arranged for Gulzar, the son of Prahlad, to be killed.

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{{^usCountry}} “Jagjit allegedly conspired with Tejinder Singh Bittu of Gurala village to eliminate Gulzar. Bittu allegedly arranged the contract killers, who attacked Gulzar with sharp-edged weapons,” the DSP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Jagjit allegedly conspired with Tejinder Singh Bittu of Gurala village to eliminate Gulzar. Bittu allegedly arranged the contract killers, who attacked Gulzar with sharp-edged weapons,” the DSP said. {{/usCountry}}

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“The police would use legal channels like the Red Corner notice to get the accused arrested and extradited from the US,” the DSP said.

Police have arrested Bittu and two other accused, Bheecha and Sahib Singh, both residents of Kathunangal. Another accused, Jatinder Singh, is currently under arrest in a hospital, police said.