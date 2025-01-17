Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hoshiarpur tragedy: 3 of family killed as car, truck collide

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Jan 17, 2025 06:34 AM IST

Following the collision, the Maruti Alto car plunged into the fields on the roadside, killing all three on the spot.

Three members of a family, including a seven-year-old girl, were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Chandigarh Road near Noorpur Jattan on Thursday. The family was going for a wedding in Hoshiarpur’s Paldi village when the incident took place.

The collision site on the Chandigarh Road near Hoshiarpur’s Noorpur Jattan on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
The collision site on the Chandigarh Road near Hoshiarpur’s Noorpur Jattan on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Following the collision, the Maruti Alto car plunged into the fields on the roadside, killing all three on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Gurnam Singh, his wife Varinder Kaur and daughter Seerat, residents of Manewal in Balachaur.

Assistant sub-inspector Gulshan Mohammed said a case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281(rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the truck driver who fled the spot soon after the mishap.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On