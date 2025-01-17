Hoshiarpur tragedy: 3 of family killed as car, truck collide

Three members of a family, including a seven-year-old girl, were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Chandigarh Road near Noorpur Jattan on Thursday. The family was going for a wedding in Hoshiarpur’s Paldi village when the incident took place. The collision site on the Chandigarh Road near Hoshiarpur’s Noorpur Jattan on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Following the collision, the Maruti Alto car plunged into the fields on the roadside, killing all three on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Gurnam Singh, his wife Varinder Kaur and daughter Seerat, residents of Manewal in Balachaur.

Assistant sub-inspector Gulshan Mohammed said a case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281(rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the truck driver who fled the spot soon after the mishap.