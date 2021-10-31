Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hosiery worker accused of stealing 26 lakh from Ludhiana held in Bihar
chandigarh news

Hosiery worker accused of stealing 26 lakh from Ludhiana held in Bihar

Ludhiana police said they were in process of questioning the accused to recover the money, but he claimed that there was only ₹15 lakh in the bag
Ludhiana assistant commissioner of police (north) said they had formed several teams to nab the accused, one of which was dispatched to Bihar. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 02:54 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Daresi police claimed to have solved a 26-lakh burglary case with the arrest of a hosiery worker, who had fled to Bihar with a bag containing cash and cheque books of his employer.

The police arrested the accused, Rajesh Prajapati, from Rafiganj railway station in Aurangabad of Bihar as soon as he alighted from a train. The police have recovered 15 lakh from his possession.

Daresi station house officer Davinder Singh said they were in process of questioning the accused to recover the remaining money, but he claimed that there was only 15 lakh in the bag.

The accused, who was working in a hosiery factory in Sundar Nagar, had on October 24 stolen the bag containing cash and fled.

A case under Section 381 of the IPC was registered against him. He was in contact with his wife over the phone after the incident, through which the police traced him.

RELATED STORIES

Assistant commissioner of police (north) Dharmpal said they had formed several teams to nab the accused. “One of the teams was dispatched to Bihar. The team on Friday arrested the accused from Rafiganj railway station before he could reach his home,” he added.

The accused told the police that he had seen his employer keeping cash in a drawer. “Rajesh said he had never seen such a huge amount of money, so he decided to steal it,” the ACP said.

The hosiery unit owner has around 150 employees and he has not got police verification of any of the workers done.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP