Chandigarh News / Hot weather conditions prevail in most parts of Haryana, Punjab
chandigarh news

Hot weather conditions prevail in most parts of Haryana, Punjab

Representational image.
Published on Apr 13, 2022 09:53 PM IST
PTI | , Chandigarh

Hot weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, with day temperatures hovering above normal limits and common capital Chandigarh recording a high of 38 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius, Bopani in Faridabad district 43.4 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 42.5 degrees Celsius, Gurugram 42.2 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 40.3 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 40.1 degrees Celsius and Ambala 39 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a high of 43.6 degrees Celsius, Patiala 40.3 degrees Celsius, Jalandhar 39.8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 39.7 degrees Celsius and Amritsar 39 degrees Celsius, it added. 

