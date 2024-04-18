 House set ablaze in Ludhiana, dog charred to death - Hindustan Times
House set ablaze in Ludhiana, dog charred to death

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 18, 2024 10:33 PM IST

The sub-inspector said the owner of the house was living someplace else and the house was rented out to a family

A day after a pet dog was charred to death after a house in Sector 32 A at Chandigarh Road caught flames, the Division number 7 police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against unidentified accused. The police suspect that someone had intentionally set the house on fire.

At the time of the incident, the occupants of the house were not present. (HT File Photo)
At the time of the incident, the occupants of the house were not present.

Sub-inspector Avtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that on Wednesday, they came to know that a locked house in Sector 32 A had caught on flames. They reached the spot and informed the fire brigade. When the fire brigade doused the flames, they found the carcass of a pet dog inside the house.

The sub-inspector added that the owner of the house was living someplace else and the house was rented out to a family. The occupants of the house had gone out.

SI Avtar said that a case under sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) and 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against unidentified accused. The police are scanning the closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) installed in the area to trace the suspects.

