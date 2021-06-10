Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / How Jaipal Bhullar became Punjab’s most wanted gangster
chandigarh news

How Jaipal Bhullar became Punjab’s most wanted gangster

Son of a cop, Jaipal Bhullar was on the run after gunning down two assistant sub-inspectors of Punjab Police in Jagraon on May 15
By Mohit Khanna, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Jaipal Bhullar and his aide were killed in an encounter in Kolkata on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Failing to make it big in the world of sport, Jaipal Bhullar — one of Punjab’s most wanted drug smuggler and gangster who was killed in an encounter in Kolkata on Wednesday — achieved notoriety in the world of crime.

Son of a cop, Bhullar was on the run after gunning down two assistant sub-inspectors of Punjab Police in Ludhiana’s Jagraon town on May 15.

Belonging to Ferozepur, Bhullar had a long association with Ludhiana. A national-level hammer thrower, his sporting career had picked up in 2003 when he joined Speed Fund Academy, a government-run training centre in Ludhiana. Also, it was here in July 2004 that he made his first foray into the world of crime by kidnapping a cinema hall owner’s seven-year-old son.

With this his sporting career came to an end and his crime graph took a flight, as he came in contact with other gangsters in jail.

First such associate was Rajiv Raja who was arrested in 2006 for killing three family members of a jeweller in Ludhiana. Later, out on bail, Bhullar met Shera, with whom he decided to form a gang. In January 2009, both helped Raja flee from police custody at the Barnala bus stand.

Later, the gang carried a series of robberies, including at a gun house in Hoshiarpur, followed by more crimes in Mohali and Panchkula. They were also behind several carjackings on the highway.

Arrested in Chandigarh, Bhullar came in contact with gangster Rocky of Fazilka and formed a new gang. With witnesses reluctant to speak up, the gangsters were acquitted in July 2010, and soon there was a rift between the duo. Rocky decided to enter politics and allegedly helped cops hunt down a number of gangsters, before he was finally killed by Bhullar at Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district in 2015.

Bhullar had also masterminded the 1.33-crore cash van robbery in Banur in 2017 besides executing robbery of 30kg gold at a Ludhiana firm in February 2020.

Jaspreet Singh, 29, the other man gunned down by the West Bengal police special task force on Wednesday, was Bhullar’s close aide. A resident of Kharar in Mohali, he was involved in several crimes with the gangster, including kidnapping of a businessman in Zirakpur last year.

He was also involved in killing the two ASIs in Jagraon, and was the one who started firing at them after alighting from the driver’s seat of the drug-laden vehicle. According to police, Jaspreet, alias Jassi, was facing over 15 criminal cases and had met Bhullar at Chandigarh Model Jail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This hilarious pic shows what happens when someone watches you while you work

Cop rescues man who slipped while boarding moving train at Mumbai's Kurla. Watch

Vicky Kaushal posts ‘Baal mat kato’ on Instagram. Here’s why

Mumbai Rains: Tweeple react with photos and videos on showers
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP