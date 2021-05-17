Gangster Jaipal Bhullar, aides booked for killing 2 ASIs in Jagraon

Notorious gangster Jaipal Bhullar and three of his accomplices were booked on Sunday for shooting two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) of the crime investigation agency (CIA) dead in Jagraon town of Ludhiana district a day before.

The aides of Bhullar, who belongs to Ferozepur district, are Balwinder Singh, alias Babbi of Mahalla Khurd village of Moga, Jaspreet Singh of Kharar in Mohali and Darshan Singh of Sahauli village of Ludhiana.

The police said the suspects are likely to have links with some terror groups. The accused also took the service pistol of ASI Bhagwan Singh and mobile phone of ASI Dalwinderjit Singh along. It is learnt.

Teams were formed on Sunday to arrest of the accused whose posters were released. Shoes, clothes and other belongings of the assailants were found in a truck abandoned by them.

Jagraon deputy commissioner of police (DSP) Jatinderjit Singh said truck is owned by Gurpreet Singh of Bholeke village of Moga.

Gurpreet told the police that he had bought the truck in partnership with Baljinder Singh, alias Babbi who later bought it from him.

The Hyundai car used by the assailants in the crime has a fake number plate. They had robbed the vehicle at Dehlon in Ludhiana a few days ago, the police said.

A case under Sections 302, 307, 397, 353, 186, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act was registered at Jagraon (city) police station on the statement of home guards jawan Rajwinder Singh who escaped unhurt in the incident despite the gangsters opened fire on him also.

Bhullar is wanted by the police’s organised crime control unit (OCCU) in a 30kg gold heist case.

Home guards jawan Rajwinder Singh said ASI Bhagwan Singh identified Bhullar who was sitting in the truck and challenged him to surrender.

On this, the gangster opened fire on the ASI with the bullet hitting his neck, he added. The ASI died on the spot. Also, Bhullar’s accomplices fired at ASI Dalwinderjit who succumbed to the injuries on the way to hospital, he said.

Cop’s body cremated

The mortal remains of ASI Bhagwan Singh were consigned to flames on Sunday. The funeral was attended by hundreds of people.

Director general of police (railways) Sanjeev Kumar Kalra, inspector general of police (Ludhiana range) Naunihal Singh, Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and SSP Charanjit Singh laid wreath on the body.

The body of ASI Dalwinderjit was sent to his ancestral village in Tarn Taran district.