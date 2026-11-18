The Himachal Pradesh assembly saw a heated debate on corruption on the second day of the winter session, with the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trading charges against each other. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the assembly session on Tuesday. (HT)

The BJP moved an adjournment motion under Rule 67, seeking a discussion on alleged corruption during the Congress government tenure. Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania admitted the motion.

Leading the attack, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the government was unconcerned about the welfare of the state and was merely focused on completing its tenure.

“The present government has no concern for the welfare of the state; it only wants to complete its tenure. In its four years in power, corruption has been institutionalised and sheltered. The state is facing an unprecedented situation,” he said.

Thakur alleged irregularities in several departments, including education, transport, excise and health, and said the BJP would order an investigation if it returned to power. He also alleged irregularities under Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972. He raised concerns over alleged benami land dealings, forged land documents and changes in land use.

Questioning the government’s handling of public assets, Thakur alleged that the government had earlier proposed handing over around 1,500 bighas of land belonging to CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University in Palampur to a private investor for tourism development. The matter is now sub judice.

He also criticised the government’s reported plan to hand over the historic Peterhoff in Shimla under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode. “Peterhoff is an institution in Himachal Pradesh and a property of pride, one that gives Himachal its identity and Shimla its recognition. If the government feels it needs repairs or renovation, it can undertake the work. But instead, it is talking about handing it over under the PPP mode,” Thakur said.

Rejecting the allegations, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the opposition had no substantive issues to raise. “I think the LoP has nothing to speak about. The allegations about the electric buses have no basis. The trial of buses has been going on for the past three months. People know that we are not selling Peterhoff. Which document do you have to prove that Peterhoff is being sold? I think the BJP is anti-development and has failed as an opposition,” Agnihotri said.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, replying to the motion, said the Opposition had moved the adjournment motion a day after the government announced the formation of a committee to prepare a white paper, with the notification issued on Tuesday.

“Before making any allegations, you must have facts. There must be evidence to substantiate the allegations,” he said.

Referring to the Opposition’s remarks on the Medical Device Park, Sukhu questioned its charge of ‘Himachal on Sale’. “Who is actually selling Himachal? Is it the one who was willing to provide free land for the Medical Device Park, or the one who told the Centre that land would not be given for free and returned the ₹30 crore it had provided? The Centre was offering only ₹100 crore for the project. We had the resolve to tell the Centre to keep its money. We decided to develop the plots ourselves and sell them through an open and transparent process,” he said.

BJP MLA Bikram Singh said the opposition would present evidence to substantiate its allegations. He also referred to the Chester Hills project controversy. Congress MLA Rajesh Dharmani, however, said questionable practices in the Chester Hills project had been going on since the previous BJP government. “Some real estate developers used to enter into joint development agreements with Himachal landowners to bypass Section 118. Our government will not allow such practices to continue. All violations that have taken place are being investigated,” he said.

The discussion on the motion will continue on the third day of the winter session on Wednesday.