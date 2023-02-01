Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HP becomes Covid free as active cases fall to zero

HP becomes Covid free as active cases fall to zero

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:43 AM IST

The day it became Covid-free, the total case count in the state stood at 3,12,704; the deadly virus has claimed 4,192 lives, but nore than 3.08 lakh people have also recovered

Thirty-four months after the pandemic outbreak, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday became Covid-free state with zero active cases. (HT file photo)
Thirty-four months after the pandemic outbreak, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday became Covid-free state with zero active cases. (HT file photo)
ByNaresh K Thakur, Dharamshala

Thirty-four months after the pandemic outbreak, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday became Covid-free state with zero active cases.

Last two remaining patients recovered from the viral infection on Tuesday, as per the daily health bulletin of National Health Mission, Himachal Pradesh. Of the 665 samples tested on Tuesday, none turned out to be positive.

Himachal Pradesh had recorded its first case of Covid on March 20, 2022.

The day it became Covid-free, the total case count in the state stood at 3,12,704. The deadly virus has claimed 4,192 lives, but nore than 3.08 lakh people have also recovered.

Among the 12 districts, Kangra, population-wise the largest one, was also the worst-hit due to the pandemic where 70,202 people were infected and 1,266 lost their lives.

Mandi recorded as many as 43,065 cases, while Shimla stood third in the tally with 39,991 as its total case count. As many as 728 people died in Shimla and 515 in Mandi.

Following the outbreak in March 2020, the first wave peaked in November and after a gap of three months, second wave hit the state in February 2021 with the Delta variant of the Covid-19 wreaking havoc across India.

Second wave hit its peak in May 2021 when with the state recording 91,043 cases in a month. Nearly 2,500 people died during the second wave of the pandemic in just three months.

The third wave which hit the state at the end of December 2021 and continued through the February of 2022 was comparatively less lethal and over 1,200 people lost their lives during this time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Naresh K Thakur

    Naresh K Thakur is a staff reporter in Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. Based at Dharamshala, he covers Tibetan affairs, local politics and environmental issues.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out