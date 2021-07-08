Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

HP BJP chief Suresh Kashyap hospitalised following chest pain

Indira Gandhi Medical College senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said Suresh Kashyap is out of danger and will be discharged after keeping him under supervision for some time, he suffered from a mild problem in the chest; the leader had been feeling uneasy for some days
By Press Trust of India, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Suresh Kashyap was admitted to the hospital as he felt uneasiness when he visited former chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s family to express grief over the leader’s death. (HT Photo)

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap was admitted to Shimla’s Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital after he complained of chest pain on Thursday.

He is out of danger and will be discharged after keeping him under supervision for some time, IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said, adding that he suffered from a mild problem in the chest.

His preliminary examination report is normal, he added. Meanwhile, Kashyap in a statement said he was feeling uneasy for the past some days and went to the IGMC for a regular checkup. The Shimla MP was admitted to the hospital as he felt uneasiness when he visited former chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s family to express grief over the leader’s death, a BJP leader said.

The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader breathed his last after prolonged illness at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in the early hours on Thursday.

