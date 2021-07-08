HP BJP chief Suresh Kashyap hospitalised following chest pain

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap was admitted to Shimla’s Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital after he complained of chest pain on Thursday.

He is out of danger and will be discharged after keeping him under supervision for some time, IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said, adding that he suffered from a mild problem in the chest.

His preliminary examination report is normal, he added. Meanwhile, Kashyap in a statement said he was feeling uneasy for the past some days and went to the IGMC for a regular checkup. The Shimla MP was admitted to the hospital as he felt uneasiness when he visited former chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s family to express grief over the leader’s death, a BJP leader said.

The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader breathed his last after prolonged illness at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in the early hours on Thursday.