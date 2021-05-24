HP board to hold Class 12 exams in third week of June

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) is planning to conduct the Class 12 exams in the third week of June if the Covid-19 situation improves in the state.

Earlier, the exams were scheduled from April 13 to May 10 but were deferred after the English paper due to a sudden spike in the Covid-19 cases.

The Class 10 exams were cancelled, and it was decided to promote students to the next class.

HPBoSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said: “If the Covid-19 situation improves further, we intend to issue a fresh datesheet by June 10 and exams may be started anywhere between June 15 and 20.”

He said there were a total 1,14,926 students of Class 12 who would appear in the exam, comprising 1,00,982 in regular mode and 13,944 through the state open school.

J&K board exams already held

Javaid Ahmad Shagoo, the additional secretary of the school education department of J&K, said on Monday that there are a few schools in the UT that are affiliated to the CBSE, while a majority of the schools are under the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education whose exam has already been conducted.

The Class 12 JKBOSE exams were held in November and results announced in March.

“We will be deciding soon and sharing our feedback with the Centre. We have no objection (to conducting exams) or whatever the Centre decides. Schools will adhere to the protocol,” Shagoo said.

“There was a meeting (called by the Centre) on Sunday in which all participated. Overall, there will be exams with reduced syllabus. The merit will be calculated on the basis of the score in internal tests conducted online already,” he said.