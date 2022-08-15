HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The government will create 152 posts for staff nurses and 76 for female health workers on a contractual basis for these centres.
The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area.
It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil.
It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
The cabinet decided to create two new sections (civil and electrical) of the public works department (PWD) in Government Medical College in Chamba along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts.
It decided to fill up 10 posts of election kanungo in the state election department on a contractual basis.
It gave its approval to start science classes (non-medical) in government senior secondary schools in Bhali and Soldha and commerce classes in Amni and Trilokpur schools along with the creation and filling up of 11 posts of different categories.
It also decided to upgrade civil hospital in Banjar of Kullu district to a 100-bed facility along with the creation and filling up of 35 posts of different categories.
It gave its approval to upgrade the ayurvedic health centre in Purana Bazar tehsil of Sundernagar in Mandi district to 10-bed ayurvedic hospital along with the creation and filling up of 10 posts of different categories.
The cabinet decided to increase the daily allowance of sportspersons under the youth services and sports department from existing ₹120 to ₹240 per day per sportsperson within the state and from ₹200 to ₹400 per day per sportsperson outside the state.
It also gave its approval to open a new elementary education block office at Dheera in Kangra district by bifurcating elementary education blocks in Palampur, Nagrota Bagwan and Bhawarna to facilitate the people of the area along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts to man this office.
The cabinet decided to open a new development block office at Dadasiba in Kangra district along with creating and filling up 14 posts of different categories.
It also decided to open a new development block office at Patta in Solan district along with creating and filling up 14 posts of different categories.
