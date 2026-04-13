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Century-old Kasauli market ravaged by fire; 8 shops gutted, no casualty

Short circuit sparks off early morning blaze, while LPG explosions fuel the fire; property worth ₹3 crore destroyed.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 03:41 pm IST
By Dar Ovais, Dharamshala
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A massive fire broke out in the Heritage Market at Kasauli in Solan district early on Monday, gutting eight shops and causing an estimated loss of 3 crore.

Firefighters took about five hours to douse the fire that broke out at the Heritage Market in Kasauli at 4am on Monday. (HT Photo)

No casualties were reported in the incident. Officials said the fire started around 4am and quickly engulfed several structures, sending plumes of black smoke visible from a distance. The market, a prominent landmark in the hill station, is more than 100 years old.

Four fire tenders—two from Parwanoo and one each from Bangli and Solan—were deployed at the scene. Firemen took about five hours to douse the flames.

The blaze was intensified by multiple LPG cylinder blasts within the affected shops, which included eateries, gift shops, and a medical store. A local resident said that they heard the explosions of LPG cylinders early in the morning, while the fire quickly engulfed the shops in the market.

Kasauli sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Mahender Pratap Singh said the fire appears to have been caused by a short circuit. “The fire broke out in an eatery and spread to adjacent shops,” he said, adding: “LPG cylinders also exploded, intensifying the blaze. The fire was brought under control at around 10.30 am.”

Solan deputy commissioner (DC) Man Mohan Sharma said that the administration provided immediate relief assistance amounting to 25,000 each to all the eight shopkeepers affected by the fire incident. “The local administration, police and fire department initiated immediate action upon receiving information about the incident,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dar Ovais

Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Century-old Kasauli market ravaged by fire; 8 shops gutted, no casualty
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Century-old Kasauli market ravaged by fire; 8 shops gutted, no casualty
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