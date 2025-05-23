HP CM seeks permanent member from state in BBMB

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Union minister for power Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi and advocated for the release of arrears due from Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) besides calling for appointing a permanent member from Himachal Pradesh to the BBMB. HP chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu meets Union minister JP Nadda (left) in New Delhi on Thursday.

Sukhu urged for an increase in the state’s free power share in hydropower projects operated by public sector undertakings (PSUs) and central public sector undertakings (CPSUs), particularly those where the cost has already been recovered. He said that while the state was significantly contributing to the development of the nation, therefore its rightful dues must also be safeguarded.

During the meeting, Sukhu also discussed the long-pending demand of handing over the Baira Siul project to the state, which was constructed in 1980-81. He thanked the Union minister for giving in-principle approval to the handover of Luhri, Sunni and Dhaula Sidh projects of the SJVNL, as well as the Duggar project of NHPC to the State. He said that cost assessment of these projects was currently underway.

He also demanded the release of central funds for the development of the Jathia Devi Township and held discussions on various ongoing projects under the urban development department.

Sukhu also called on Union jal shakti minister CR Patil and advocated for the protection of rights of the state in the Kishau hydro-electric project. He emphasised the need for a favourable funding pattern. He said the financial burden of the Kishau project should be borne entirely either by the central government or by the major beneficiary states, such as Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

During the meeting, the CM also raised critical issues concerning the Renuka Dam project. He called for due consideration of the Local Area Development Fund and the free power component. During a meeting with Union minister for health and family welfare JP Nadda, he sought central support for strengthening health infrastructure in HP. He specifically requested the establishment of a dedicated cancer care centre in the state and introduction of advanced medical technologies and modern equipment in government hospitals.

While meeting Union minister for culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, he requested for speedy approval for Auhar project and added that state government envisages to develop it as major water sports destination. He added that projects for Dehra and Pong dam were also awaiting approval.