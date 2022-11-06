HP elections | Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia leads AAP road shows at Palampur, Ghumarwin

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday led road shows at Palampur in Kangra district and Ghumarwin in Bilaspur to bolster the party’s campaign for Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his address, Sisodia said that November 12 election was an opportunity for the people of the state to elect a new government which works for building better schools and hospitals and providing jobs.

“You have always alternated between BJP and Congress but they did not build schools or hospitals. They didn’t give you free electricity but made it expensive, they did not provide any jobs,” said Sisodia.

He said the people of Delhi gave a chance to Arvind Kejriwal, and today, the government schools there are better than private schools, there are good hospitals, lakhs of youth were given jobs, and many people get zero electricity bills.

Sisodia said Punjab people gave a chance to Bhagwant Mann and there also schools and hospitals were getting better. “Punjab also has restored the OPS, which has not been done anywhere else in the country. Congress promised to restore the OPS but wasn’t implementing it,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi deputy CM said that this election was an opportunity to choose between BJP, Congress or a government that builds schools and hospitals.

“BJP and Congress only know how to do treachery, loot and create conflict while AAP knows to build schools and hospitals,” said Sisodia.

Urging people to vote for AAP, Sisodia said that in the last five years the double-engine government had taken Himachal on a wrong track.

“This is the time for the people of the state to elect a new-engine government,” he said adding that there is only one party, which promises better education and health services and does it.