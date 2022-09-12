HP governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar inaugurates blood bank in Nalagarh

SHIMLA

Himachal Pradesh governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who is also president of the State Red Cross Society, today dedicated the newly established blood bank to the public at Community Health Centre Nalagarh in Solan district on Monday. This blood bank has been constructed with the help of the State Red Cross Society. Member of the Indian Red Cross Management Committee and president of the State Red Cross Hospital Welfare Branch Dr Sadhna Thakur was also present on the occasion. The governor also inaugurated a blood donation camp jointly organised by the District Red Cross and the Health Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that many industrial houses had also come forward and contributed to the blood bank at Nalagarh.

“Efforts would also be made to establish a Cervical Cancer Detection Unit in the state through the Red Cross,” the governor added.

Dr Sadhna Thakur gave detailed information about the various activities of the Red Cross Society. She said that the society had established a Dialysis Centre at Sundernagar, Physiotherapy Centre at Mandi, Rehabilitation Centre for women at Kullu, Help Centre at IGMC Shimla and Kamla Nehru Hospital Shimla and a Roti Making Machine in Bilaspur hospital. Apart from this, the Red Cross has donated mobile health units and more than 30 patient vehicles.

Earlier, principal secretary to the chief minister and principal secretary of health Subhasish Panda honoured the governor.

Nalagarh MLA Lakhwinder Rana, former MLA KL Thakur and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.