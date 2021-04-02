HP health secy reviews Covid test, track and treat strategy

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, health secretary Amitabh Avasthi on Friday called for the efficient implementation of the test, track and treat strategy to control community transmission of the virus.

Presiding over a review meeting with district officials through video-conference to review the evolving situation amid the second wave of Covid-19, Avasthi said all individuals with fever or flu-like symptoms should be tested and those who turn positive should be isolated.

Also read: ‘Nobody wants lockdown but..’: Mumbai mayor warns of stricter Covid-19 norms

The district authorities have been told that all possible close contacts of positive persons must be traced within 48 hours and appropriately quarantined and subsequently tested for Covid-19 according to the protocol.

Avasthi said more than 70% of the total testing should be through RT-PCR.

He pointed to the low percentage of RT-PCR tests in districts such as Bilaspur, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti and Mandi.

Districts told to activate Covid facilities

Deputy commissioners were asked to conduct a meticulous analysis of the situation and containment zones. All districts were directed to activate the dedicated Covid facilities in view of the increasing number of cases.

“Quality services in terms of diet, sanitation and treatment should be provided to patients admitted in hospitals,” he said and directed regular monitoring of home isolated patients.

Eighty ambulances have again been deployed in all 12 districts.

“Border districts of Una, Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur need to be more vigilant given the inter-state movement in these districts,” he said.

Vaccination lagging in Solan, Sirmaur and Chamba

The health secretary said people were not taking precautionary measures and should be made aware through all the available channels.

He called for holding vigorous vaccination drives in areas where more cases were being reported.

He said Himachal figures among the few states to have vaccinated more than 30% of the estimated 60+ population. He said the vaccination drive is lagging in Solan, Sirmaur and Chamba districts and asked the authorities to increase the pace.