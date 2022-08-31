HP: Man killed in blast at junkyard in Una village

A 40-year-old man was killed after a blast in a junkyard at Jhalera village in Una district on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Rajender Singh, a local.

A police team rushed to the spot soon after the incident and was investigating the matter at the time of filing of this report. Una additional superintendent of police Praveen Dhiman said the incident took place around 10:30am.

The victim worked at the junkyard and was disposing off some scrap when the blast occurred. The cop said the body has been sent to the Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda. He said reason of the blast has yet to be ascertained.

Dhiman said a team of forensic experts was also called to collect the evidence and find out the reason behind the blast. He said there was material like vehicle parts, air conditioners and refrigerators at the junkyard, but the police haven’t found any gunpowder or any other explosive material so far.

