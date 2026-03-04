HP mandates installation of EV charging stations in commercial, public buildings

Moving towards becoming a “green energy state”, the state government mandated the installation of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in all commercial, public, semi-public buildings and real estate projects. Moving towards becoming a “green energy state”, the state government mandated the installation of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in all commercial, public, semi-public buildings and real estate projects. (HT File)

This was stated by Town and Country planning minister Rajesh Dharmani on Tuesday, while adding that this move has been aligned with Model Building Bye-Laws, which ensures the state’s physical infrastructure evolves in tandem with the rising adoption of electric mobility.

Dharmani said that the state government was committed to become a green energy state and to realize this decisive legislative update has been integrated for sustainable infrastructure into urban development.

He said that under the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning (17th Amendment) Rules, 2026, the government has mandated the installation of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in all commercial, public, semi-public buildings and real estate projects.

Dharmani said that to further incentivize energy efficiency, the state government has strictly implemented the HP Energy Conservation Building Code (HPECBC) and Rules 2018. Under these regulations, specialized buildings including hospitality, healthcare, educational and shopping complexes covering an area of 750 square meters or more would be granted an additional 0.25 Floor Area Ratio (FAR) over the base FAR of 1.75, provided they comply with ECBC standards. To ensure compliance, developers must now engage Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) authorized Energy Auditors to vet project designs and oversee construction phases before municipal authorities issue occupancy certificates.