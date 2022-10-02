HP Polls: Congress alleges BJP pressuring its leaders to switch sides

Congress on Saturday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of mounting pressure on its leaders to switch sides.

“Congress legislator Anirudh Singh, a few days back, stated that he was being pressurised to join BJP,” alleged Congress vice-president Naresh Chauhan while addressing media in the party’s state headquarters Rajiv Bhawan. He said the government was using the investigating agencies to pressurise the Congress leaders in Himachal. He accused the government of misusing state funds for election rallies by organising functions at the block and assembly constituencies to commemorate 75 years of Himachal’s existence.

“In the guise of programmes to commemorate 75 years of Himachal Pradesh’s existence, the Jai Ram-government was organising election rallies and programmes on which 60-70 crore rupees are being spent. Instead of spending this public money on development in the state, BJP was misusing it by spending it on its election campaign, the Congress leader said.

Chouhan has said that the BJP had made big promises to the people of the state in its manifesto in the last elections, and by not fulfilling them, the state government has cheated the people. “Today, every section was troubled by the government. The employees have been agitating for the last year regarding OPS and other demands. Apple growers have also been forced to take to the streets. The government eliminated subsidies on fertilizers and medicines,” he said.

The Congress leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Himachal in 2014 and made many false promises, including taking steps to increase tourism in Himachal, raising 100 % import duty on apples, and doubling the income of farmers. “None of these promises have been fulfilled. “Now in the election time, BJP big-wigs are touring Himachal one after the other. Till now, during more than half a dozen visits, the Prime Minister has not given any economic package to Himachal. This shows how much importance Narendra Modi gives to Himachal.

Chauhan took a dig at states’ fiscal health. “Jai Ram government has been raising loans every month, and instead of spending this loan on development works, the government was spending it on wasteful expenditure, he claimed, demanding the government to issue a white paper on the debt.

Chauhan said that the audio of Vidhan Sabha deputy speaker Hansraj, which went viral in the past, shows that his conduct was not according to the constitutional post.

“The kind of misbehaviour with a principal and the language he used was condemnable Congress demands that the matter should be investigated, and if found guilty then action should be taken against him,” he said.