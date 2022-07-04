HP saw five-fold increase in Covid cases in June

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a spike in coronavirus infections with the state reporting a five-fold increase in cases in June compared to May.

Dr Gurdarshan Gupta, chief medical officer, Kangra, issued an alert in the district on Sunday. “We have seen an uptick in the Covid cases. The state had recorded only 93 cases in April and 86 in May, but the figure suddenly jumped to 426 in June. In the first three days of July, around 100 fresh cases have been recorded. Similarly the positivity rate, too, jumped from 0.8 in May to 6.6 in the start of July. These figures are worrying,” Gupta said.

Saying that mistaking Covid for a normal viral was the reason for the rise in cases. Dr Gupta requested the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour, isolate immediately in case of fever or related symptoms and get themselves tested in order to prevent further spread of the infection.

43 fresh cases

Meanwhile, 43 fresh infections were recorded in Himachal on Sunday taking the state’s total case tally to 2,86,414. The active cases have shot up to 672 while 42 people recuperated taking the recoveries to 2,81,601. Till date a total of 4,122 fatalities have been recorded in the state.

(With agency inputs)