HP saw five-fold increase in Covid cases in June
Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a spike in coronavirus infections with the state reporting a five-fold increase in cases in June compared to May.
Dr Gurdarshan Gupta, chief medical officer, Kangra, issued an alert in the district on Sunday. “We have seen an uptick in the Covid cases. The state had recorded only 93 cases in April and 86 in May, but the figure suddenly jumped to 426 in June. In the first three days of July, around 100 fresh cases have been recorded. Similarly the positivity rate, too, jumped from 0.8 in May to 6.6 in the start of July. These figures are worrying,” Gupta said.
Saying that mistaking Covid for a normal viral was the reason for the rise in cases. Dr Gupta requested the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour, isolate immediately in case of fever or related symptoms and get themselves tested in order to prevent further spread of the infection.
43 fresh cases
Meanwhile, 43 fresh infections were recorded in Himachal on Sunday taking the state’s total case tally to 2,86,414. The active cases have shot up to 672 while 42 people recuperated taking the recoveries to 2,81,601. Till date a total of 4,122 fatalities have been recorded in the state.
(With agency inputs)
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
-
Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities
The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.
-
Forest dept investigates complaint of fresh encroachments in Southern Ridge
In the complaint, Akash Vashishtha, who is an environmental activist and lawyer, said fresh constructions are being undertaken at these two locations, for which trees are being felled. The ecology of the southern ridge is deteriorating due to these encroachments, states the complaint.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
-
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics