HP seeks separate e-way bill for tracking of narcotic substances under GST

In a move to curb the growing menace of drug abuse and prevent the diversion of narcotic substances from the pharma companies, the Himachal Pradesh government seeks separate e-way bill for tracking of narcotic substances under GST. In a move to curb the growing menace of drug abuse and prevent the diversion of narcotic substances from the pharma companies, the Himachal Pradesh government seeks separate e-way bill for tracking of narcotic substances under GST. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

This move is aimed at enhancing traceability. The state government has formally approached the GST Council, seeking the introduction of a dedicated e-way bill mechanism specifically for narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. This step is expected to enable real-time monitoring of their movement across the supply chain, thereby tightening control at every stage.

The state government has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) to oversee operations of licensed pharmaceutical companies dealing in narcotic formulations.

A spokesperson of the state government on Saturday said that the committee under the chairmanship of the SDM will include officers from the Excise department, Police and Drug Control Authority and would be tasked with ensuring compliance with regulatory norms and preventing misuse of narcotic substances.

In addition, the Department of State Taxes and Excise has imposed quantity restrictions on the handling of narcotic drugs by license holders. This measure is intended to minimise the risk of excess stock being diverted for illegal use.

The spokesperson further added that the government was currently revising the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Rules, 1989 and updating the Integrated Drug Prevention Policy, aiming to strengthen the overall legal and administrative framework for drug control in the state.

“This fight is not just about laws, rules and regulations, it is about saving lives and protecting our future generations. My government will act decisively and without compromise. Together, with the support of the people of the state, we will build a Himachal free from the grip of drugs,” chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.