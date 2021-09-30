HP shocker: Chamba woman charged with murder of husband, 3 kids

Chamba police have cracked the case of deaths of a 25-year-old man and his three children, who were believed to have succumbed in a house fire earlier this month.

The police have charged his wife and a neighbour for the murder. The accused have been identified as Nura and Jamaat Ali.

Rafi Mohammed, his two daughters Jaitun, 6, Julkha, 2, and son Samir, 4, were killed in the wee hours of September 14 after a fire broke out in their house at Karatosh village of Churah subdivision.

Rafi’s wife Nura had also suffered injuries in the fire, which initially seemed to be an accident.

Chamba superintendent of police (SP) S Arul Kumar said Rafi’s father Noordin had submitted a complaint to the police alleging that death of his son and grandchildren was not accidental but a “well-planned murder” by his daughter-in-law and a neighbour.

Rafi’s postmortem report had also confirmed that he was hit on the back of his head with a sharp-edged weapon.

Thereafter, the police detained the accused for questioning and they were later arrested.

“They have confessed to their crime. An axe used in the crime has also been recovered,” said the SP. Three children were chocked to the death due to smoke caused by fire started by the accused.

A local court has sent the accused to 15-day judicial custody.