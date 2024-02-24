HPCA, British High Commission invite Sukhu to Dharamshala test

A delegation of the British High Commission and the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) on Friday invited chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to a joint reception at the upcoming 5th test match between India and England at Dharamshala. The reception is scheduled for March 7, the first day of the test match. A delegation led by deputy head of mission of the British High Commission Amandeep Grewal met chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (HT Photo)

The delegation was led by deputy head of mission of the British High Commission Amandeep Grewal.

The reception will showcase a fusion of British and Himachali cuisine and look to foster stronger ties between the United Kingdom and Himachal Pradesh. The delegation provided insights into the reception, highlighting the presence of British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis and other distinguished guests.

The chief minister expressed a keen interest in exploring collaboration with the UK in various sectors, including green hydrogen, electric vehicles, tourism and water bodies. He urged the UK team to collaborate with the state government to leverage their expertise for mutual benefits.

HPCA director Surinder Thakur also extended an invitation to the CM for the test match.