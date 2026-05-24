HPU partners with Cosmo Ferrites Limited for green energy research

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has collaborated with Cosmo Ferrites in an ongoing joint research initiative to develop sustainable, ferrite-based alternatives to rare-earth magnets used in electric vehicle (EV) motors.

Under the collaboration, both institutions will jointly undertake research in areas such as ferrite nanomaterials, high-frequency ferrites for EV power electronics, antenna miniaturisation, EMI shielding materials, and multifunctional magnetic materials. (Sourced)

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between HPU and Cosmo Ferrites Limited for this purpose. Under the collaboration, both institutions will jointly undertake research in areas such as ferrite nanomaterials, high-frequency ferrites for EV power electronics, antenna miniaturisation, EMI shielding materials, and multifunctional magnetic materials. The partnership also seeks to convert laboratory-level innovations into industrial-scale applications while promoting environmentally sustainable technologies.

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Cosmo Ferrites Limited is one of India’s leading manufacturers of soft ferrite cores and advanced magnetic materials, supplying products used in electric vehicles (EVs), telecommunications, renewable energy systems, electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding, MRI equipment, and high-frequency electronic devices. Nearly 40% of its products are exported internationally.

HPU vice-chancellor (HPU) professor Mahavir Singh, an expert in ferrite and nanotechnology research, described the collaboration as a historic and innovative step towards advancing green energy research and developing indigenous, environment-friendly technologies as alternatives to rare-earth-based systems largely dominated by global supply chains.

“Ferrites are eco-friendly and biodegradable magnetic materials that can play a significant role in reducing dependence on environmentally damaging rare-earth technologies currently dominated by countries like China,” said the VC while talking to HT.

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{{^usCountry}} The VC said the university would soon submit a major research proposal to the Government of India and also seek international collaboration, including with Japan and other countries. “We are working towards developing environmentally friendly motor technologies for the future generation of electric vehicles. By 2040, nearly 50% of global transportation is expected to shift towards electric mobility. This makes green energy research not merely a scientific subject but a broader societal necessity,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The VC said the university would soon submit a major research proposal to the Government of India and also seek international collaboration, including with Japan and other countries. “We are working towards developing environmentally friendly motor technologies for the future generation of electric vehicles. By 2040, nearly 50% of global transportation is expected to shift towards electric mobility. This makes green energy research not merely a scientific subject but a broader societal necessity,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh emphasised developing environment-friendly technologies and sustainable solutions, saying, “Climate change and global warming are becoming major challenges not only for the world but especially for Himalayan regions like Himachal Pradesh. Rising temperatures and changing weather patterns are already being felt across the state. In such a situation, universities must develop environment-friendly technologies and sustainable solutions,” he said.

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General manager of Cosmo Ferrites Limited, Sanjeev Katoch, said the collaboration between industry and academia would play a critical role in addressing future global energy and climate challenges.

“We have a live manufacturing ecosystem with more than 100 varieties of ferrite materials used across the electronics industry. With India’s growing focus on electronics manufacturing and the ‘Make in India’ initiative, there is tremendous potential for indigenous research and product development in this sector,” he said.