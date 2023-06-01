Himachal: 40 injured as HRTC bus rolls down gorge near Karsog

Forty people were injured when a Himachal Road Transport (HRTC) bus skidded off the road and rolled down a 100m gorge at Kshol near Karsog in Mandi district on Thursday morning. The Himachal Road Transport (HRTC) bus that skidded off the road and rolled down a 100m gorge at Kshol near Karsog in Mandi district on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)

A fatal mishap was averted as the bus rammed into a tree that prevented it from rolling down further or overturning. The accident took place around 11am. Local residents launched a rescue operation before the emergency arrived on the scene. The injured were rushed to Karsog Civil Hospital where they were given first aid. No major injury was reported in the accident.

Karsog deputy superintendent of police Geetanjali Thakur said that a rescue team was rushed to the spot and a probe was on to ascertain the cause of the accident.