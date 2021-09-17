Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HRTC suspends Delhi-Leh bus service till June 2022
chandigarh news

HRTC suspends Delhi-Leh bus service till June 2022

Himachal Road Transport Corporation has suspended its bus service between Delhi and Leh till next year in the wake of prevailing bad weather and upcoming winters
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 03:18 AM IST
HRTC regional manager, Keylong, Mangal Chand Manepa said the bus will continue to ply on Keylong-Delhi route. (Image for representational purpose)

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has suspended its Leh-Delhi bus service till next year in the wake of prevailing bad weather and upcoming winters.

The corporation had temporarily suspended its Delhi-Leh service last Sunday as a precautionary measure after high mountain passes on the Manali-Leh highway experienced snowfall. The service is likely to resume in or after June 2022 after the snow melts and roads are cleared.

HRTC regional manager, Keylong, Mangal Chand Manepa said the bus will continue to ply on Keylong-Delhi route.

“The service is suspended on Leh route as high mountain passes on the Leh-Manali highway have been experiencing snowfall on regular intervals,” he said.

The route, which is the longest of HRTC, covering a distance of more than 1,000km, is also the most dangerous as it passes through five highest mountain passes — Rohtang La, Baralacha La, Nakee La, Lachulung La and Tanglang La.

The bus services remained suspended for over 21 months due to Covid before resuming on July 1 this year. Every year, the service is suspended for winters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Day markets to start in Chandigarh’s Sector 37, Maloya

OTS policy: 10% rebate, interest waiver to property tax defaulters in Ludhiana

Four booked for stealing woman’s gold bangles in Chandigarh

Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases climb to 14, highest in 20 days
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP