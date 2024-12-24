HRTC’s income increased by over 63 crore in first 8 months of 2024: CM Sukhu

Income of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has increased by ₹63.47 crore in the first eight months of this year, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government is transforming HRTC into “Green HRTC” as a target has been set to make Himachal Pradesh a green energy state by March 31, 2026. (HT File)

Presiding over the review meeting of the HRTC, he said that the state government is releasing approximately ₹60 crore grant per month to the HRTC and during the last two years, salaries and pensions are being paid in time to the employees and pensioners.

He said the state government is transforming HRTC into “Green HRTC” as a target has been set to make Himachal Pradesh a green energy state by March 31, 2026.

He said that the entire fleet of diesel buses of HRTC is being converted into e-buses and the government is committed to strengthen the HRTC. He said the government has also allocated ₹327 crore for purchasing electric buses.

”The government is making earnest efforts to make it a self-reliant and viable organisation. HRTC is the lifeline of the state due to limited transportation means and every day about 5 lakh commuters travel through HTRC buses,” he said.

Sukhu directed to construct new bus stands to offer better facilities to the commuters. He said the HRTC has also introduced cashless payment options in its buses, making Himachal Pradesh the first state to offer such facilities in the transport sector.

Deputy chief ninister Mukesh Agnihotri said due to the efforts of the present state government, HRTC buses have become a symbol of comfort and attraction for the passengers. He said that the true strength of HRTC lies in the professionalism and dedication of its employees who perform their duties day and night.