Haryana govt driver dies of gunshot injury

A 44-year-old driver, attached to the ministerial staff of the Haryana government, died after allegedly sustaining a gunshot injury at his residence in Sector 23 late Tuesday night, police said. He was rushed to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) following the incident where doctors declared him brought dead, officials said. A post-mortem examination would be conducted on Wednesday. The firearm used in the incident was registered in his name. (HT File)

Police said the statement of the deceased’s wife is yet to be recorded. Investigators are probing multiple angles, including the possibility of an accidental discharge while the licensed pistol was being cleaned.

Police confirmed that the firearm used in the incident was registered in his name. An inquest under relevant provisions has been initiated, and further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.