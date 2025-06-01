Human rights panel steps in after elderly Gurugram couple found living in neglect

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of the alarming condition of a 96-year-old man and his 86-year-old wife, who were allegedly neglected by their son, Rajesh Mitra. The couple has reportedly been left to fend for themselves in their home at Ridgewood Estate, DLF City Phase IV, Gurugram, under the care of two untrained female attendants and without any meaningful medical supervision. Residents reported hearing the elderly man frequently cry out in pain, causing emotional distress not only to his wife but also to other senior citizens living nearby. (HT File)

Acting on a complaint filed by residents and representatives of the Ridgewood Estate Condominium Association, the commission noted that the couple had been living in a state of grave neglect. Residents reported hearing the elderly man frequently cry out in pain, causing emotional distress not only to his wife but also to other senior citizens living nearby.

In response, HHRC chairperson Justice Lalit Batra directed the Gurugram deputy commissioner to form a multi-disciplinary team. This team is to include the Gurugram police commissioner, sub-divisional magistrate, civil surgeon, and district social officer. The team has been tasked with visiting the couple’s residence to conduct a comprehensive medical, psychological, and social assessment of their condition. The findings must be submitted to the commission before the next hearing on July 3.

The commission’s order noted that despite multiple appeals made to the son and local authorities, no substantial action had been taken, necessitating the commission’s intervention.

Justice Batra expressed grave concern over the prolonged physical and mental suffering endured by the elderly couple. He underscored that such neglect amounts to a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to live with dignity. He emphasised that this issue should not be dismissed as a private family matter but recognised as a serious public human rights concern, especially when society and the state fail to protect vulnerable citizens.

Justice Batra also referenced the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, particularly Section 20, which obligates the state to ensure adequate healthcare services for senior citizens—such as reserved hospital beds, separate queues, and subsidised treatment.

“If the neglect is found to be intentional, criminal liability under Section 24 of the Act may be invoked against the responsible individual,” Justice Batra added.