Hunt on for 20 men who attacked CU student, his friends in Mohali’s Bhago Majra village

Police have launched a manhunt for 20 assailants who attacked a Chandigarh University (CU) student and his friends with sharp-edged weapons near Bhago Majra village toll plaza on the intervening night between September 21 and 22.

On Shukla’s complaint, the absconding accused have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code by the Sadar Kharar police. (HT)

Hospitalised with grievous injuries after the attack, the student, Utkarsh Shukla of Kharar, approached the police after being discharged.

As per Shukla’s statement to police, he was asleep at home, when his friend Rudra Singh called him and alerted him about his physical altercation with some men near the said toll plaza.

Shukla said when he rushed to the spot, his friends Rudra, Rohan, Rajesh Mishra, Suman and Saurabh were present there.

He alleged that around 20 men were hurling abuses at his friends and on being confronted, they attacked them with swords, causing multiple injuries. When the group screamed for help, the assailants fled the spot after threatening them of dire consequences.

The victims were rushed to a local civil hospital, where they underwent treatment.

The official phone number of the Kharar Sadar SHO was switched off, while the investigating officer of the case chose not to respond.

