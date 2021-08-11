Husband shoots at wife, mother-in-law, rides 35km to kill man in Nurmahal

A 25-year-old Nurmahal resident was shot dead on Tuesday morning by a Ludhiana man, who first shot at his wife and mother-in-law in Haibowal. Police identified the Nurmahal man as Rohit, who was shot dead at his house, and the injured as accused’s mother-in-law Vandana Likhi, 56, and wife Shivani, alias Jaspreet Kaur, 34.

The injured women are undergoing medical treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, where their condition has been stated serious. The accused, Jaswinder Singh of Patel Nagar in Haibowal of Ludhiana, is on the run.

According to the police, the accused suspected his wife of infidelity. On Monday night, he reportedly had a verbal spat with his wife and committed the crime the next morning. Two FIRs have been lodged against the accused at Haibowal and Nurmahal police stations against the accused.

Police said Jaswinder first shot at Shivani at their house and left threatening that he will also kill her mother. Having an injury in the jaw, Shivani rushed to the house of her mother, who runs a tea-stall in Haqiqat Nagar of Haibowal. However, before she could alert her mother Vandana, the accused had opened fire at her. One bullet pierced through Vandana’s neck, while another hit her in the shoulder, police said. The locals rushed both the women to a hospital and informed the police.

Jaswinder then rode a scooter up to Nurmahal, about 35km away, and shot dead Rohit at his house.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, West) Gurpreet Singh said Jaswinder and Shivani got married 15 years ago. They have a 9-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter. It was not yet clear whether Jaswinder had a lincensed weapon or not.

Senior superintendent of police, (SSP, Jalandhar Rural), Naveen Singla, said that Jaswinder had cordial relations with Rohit and his family.

Police said Jaswinder had pointed the gun at his daughter when Shivani intervened and took the bullet.

Jaswinder works as an admission coordinator at a Jalandhar college but he reportedly was not going to work for some days. His wife works at a jewellery showroom. The family had shifted to a rented accommodation in Patel Nagar nine months ago.

Police have launched efforts to nab the accused.