Hydraulic parking to come up in Shimla: Vikramaditya Singh

The minister for public works and urban development, Vikramaditya Singh, on Monday announced that hydraulic parking facilities would soon be constructed in Shimla, adding that approximately 15 locations have already been selected.

Himachal Pradesh PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh. (File)

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The project, executed under the state’s urban development scheme, will be done at a cost of ₹1,200 crore, said the minister.

Singh was speaking on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the 14th district Shimla ITI (Industrial Training Institute) sports meet (Women’s Category) held at the ITI campus in Chaura Maidan from April 24 to 27.

Singh said that the construction of hydraulic parking facilities is expected to significantly improve traffic management within the city and provide residents with increased parking availability across various locations.

He added that the state government has got assurance from the Union ministry that priority projects worth ₹1,200 crore will receive immediate approval upon the submission of their detailed project reports. These proposed projects include measures to alleviate congestion in key areas of Shimla, the development of hydraulic parking systems, the laying of underground utility pipelines, and the establishment of planned urban townships such as the Kangra Aerocity.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier addressing the gathering, Vikramaditya also emphasised on the importance of sports and said they are indispensable for holistic development and announced a contribution of ₹41,000 from the MLA Fund towards the successful organisation of the sports meet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier addressing the gathering, Vikramaditya also emphasised on the importance of sports and said they are indispensable for holistic development and announced a contribution of ₹41,000 from the MLA Fund towards the successful organisation of the sports meet. {{/usCountry}}

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