Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / IAF heritage centre takes the wheel of PEC’s prized ‘Kanpur-1’ aircraft

IAF heritage centre takes the wheel of PEC’s prized ‘Kanpur-1’ aircraft

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 02:29 AM IST

The single-engine rare machine designed and built by late Air Vice-Marshal Harjinder Singh VSM 1, MBE in 1958 will be displayed at the Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre being set up at Sector 18

PEC director Baldev Setia and Air Marshal R Radhish at the handover ceremony in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The aeronautical engineering division of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) on Monday hosted the handover ceremony of Air Force Kanpur-1 Vintage Prototype Aircraft.

The single-engine rare machine designed and built by late Air Vice-Marshal Harjinder Singh VSM 1, MBE in 1958 will be displayed at the Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre being set up at Sector 18.

The aircraft — said to have been gifted to PEC by Singh — was handed over by PEC director Baldev Setia to Air Marshal R Radhish AVSM VM, SASO, HQ, Western Air Command, at the Aeronautical Engineering Division of PEC.

The Air Marshal highlighted that having this aircraft in IAF Heritage Centre will not only hold heritage values, it will also build a strong relationship between Punjab Engineering College and Indian Air Force.

The IAF Heritage Centre will comprise of artefacts, simulators and interactive boards, in order to highlight the various facets of IAF.

IAF, meanwhile, will be working out for other aspects of cohesion and understanding with PEC like on job training of students from PEC and interactions in formal structure to further strengthen the bond of trust and professionalism.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP