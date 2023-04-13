Speeding SUV mows down 60-yr-old ice cream vendor in Ludhiana

A 60-year-old ice cream vendor was killed and two others seriously injured on Thursday at Kohara Road after a speeding SUV crashed into his cart before turning turtle, crushing him and rolling over multiple times. The damaged cart after the accident in Machiwara in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Pritpal Singh, a resident of Bhaini Sahib.

The SUV was coming from Kohara side and going towards Machhiwara when it crashed into Pritpal’s ice cream vendor near the Hadiya chowk. Pritpal was having lunch after parking his vend on the roadside.

After crashing into trees first, the vehicle toppled onto Pritpal and two others. Pritpal died on the spot. One of the injured persons was sitting on his motorcycle near Pritpal’s vend at the time of the accident.

The two injured have been admitted to a civil hospital in Machhiwara. One of the injured has been identified as Baljinder Singh, while the other is yet to be identified.

The car had two occupants, including the driver, who fled from the scene after the accident. Police said that the driver was driving at a fast speed after which he lost control.

Assistant sub-inspector Dharampal Singh said that the person who was driving the car has been traced and will be nabbed soon. He said that the condition of the injured is under observation.

He stated that police have registered a complaint under relevant sections at the Koom Kalan Police station.