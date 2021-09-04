ICMR project to limit heart attack deaths to start in Ludhiana

In a major initiative to save precious lives from heart attack by starting treatment within the golden period, an Indian Council of Medical Research-funded project for timely intervention will be launched in the district on Saturday.

Under the programme, tenecteplase drug, used to dissolve blood clots in the heart, will be given free to patients at 11 centres.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the project was being carried out in 12 districts of the country and two of these were in Punjab, including Ludhiana where 11 well-equipped centres have been set up for treatment of heart attack patients within the golden period.

The centres are at the civil hospital, Krishna Hospital, Pahwa Hospital, RCH Pohir, Sarabha Hospital, Life Care Hospital, and sub-divisional hospitals in Jagraon, Payal, Samrala and Macchiwara. Doctors and paramedics of these hospitals have undergone a one-year training at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Dr Bishav Mohan from DMCH said these 11 centres were ready to handle cardiac patients, and after diagnosis and initial treatment for three hours, the patient will be referred to higher centres for further treatment.

“Tenecteplase is usually not available at primary and secondary health care centres because of its high cost ( ₹25,000- ₹30,000). Besides, in 70% of the cases, it cannot be administered because of late arrival and to change the scenario, awareness about the symptoms are being created by these centres in their area,” the doctor added.

Further, DMCH, Christian Medical College and Hospital, and Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, will coordinate for management of these centres.

He said a WhatsApp group had been created where specialists will be available round-the-clock for consultation.