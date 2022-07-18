ICSE Class-10 results: Ravleen, Armaan share top spot in Chandigarh tricity
Scoring a clean 99%, both Ravleen Kaur of Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, and Armaan Singh Chahal of Little Flower Convent School, Sector 14, Panchkula, shared the top rank in the tricity in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exams, results of which were declared on Sunday.
Around 1,000 students from the tricity had appeared in the exams, which were conducted by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) in April and May.
A resident of Sector 68, Mohali, Ravleen Kaur has her sight set on becoming a forensic expert and has opted for medical, along with mathematics, in Class 11.
Armaan, who lives in Sector 15, Panchkula, wants to pursue aerospace engineering from IIT Bombay. He said he studied for two to three hours on an average during the school year and increased the hours as the exams approached.
With 98.8% marks, the second spot in the tricity was shared by two students from Chandigarh – Madeti Tarini of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, and Anusha Kuhad of St Stephen’s School, Sector 45.
Daughter of IIT Ropar professors, Madeti said her parents did not put any pressure on her during the exam preparation and had also given her the freedom to choose her career. But she wanted to follow in their footsteps and pursue software engineering, said Madeti, a resident of Sector 126, Mohali.
Anusha, who lives in Sector 44, Chandigarh, is eyeing a career in cardiac surgery. She considers former Indian President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam her role model and says her sister Arunima is her biggest support system.
The third rank was bagged by Tia Nagpal of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh. A resident of Sector 24, Tia scored 98.4% marks and is planning to pursue humanities in Class 11.
As many as eight schools in the tricity offer Class 10 ICSE. While St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44; St Stephen’s School, Sector 45; Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, and Tender Heart School, Sector 33, are in Chandigarh, YPS School is in Sector 51, Mohali.
Panchkula has three ICSE schools —St Xavier’s High School in Sector 20, Saupin’s School in Sector 9, and Little Flower Convent School in Sector 14.
Covid: Chandigarh tricity’s active case count reaches 1,156, highest in 5 months
With 203 people testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, tricity's active caseload reached 1,156, highest in over five months. As many as 85 people were found infected in Chandigarh, while Mohali and Panchkula logged 59 cases each, taking tricity's total to over 200 for the second consecutive day. Currently 524 people are Covid positive in Chandigarh, 392 in Mohali and 240 in Panchkula.
15 gm ice drug recovered from two cars in Kharar, four held
The Kharar police arrested four men after recovering 15 gm crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, and 8 gm heroin from their cars on Sunday. Kharar SHO inspector Yogesh Kumar said during checking of vehicles in Badala village, they recovered 7 gm ice and 8 gm heroin from a car in which two men were riding. They were identified as Jashanpreet Singh of Gillco Valley, Kharar; and a native of Meerut, Vansh.
Severe staff shortage at Mohali MC hits development works
Responsible for executing development projects and maintaining the civic infrastructure in the city, the Mohali municipal corporation is struggling with severe staff shortage, affecting its performance and progress. Admitting that the corporation was facing a staff crunch, MC commissioner Navjot Kaur said they will be writing to the state government and hopefully the vacant posts will be filled soon. No development agenda or works has been approved for more than two months.
Three Bhuppi Rana aides nabbed after shootout in Zirakpur
District police and the anti-gangster task force arrested three members of the Bhuppi Rana gang after a shootout outside Hotel Relax Inn in Baltana, Zirakpur, on Sunday night. Gunshots were exchanged between the police and gangsters after the latter opened fire. One of the three men arrested, Ranvir of Barwala, Haryana, sustained a gunshot wound in the leg. The other accused were identified as Ashish Rana and Vishal.
Chandigarh: Sukhna Lake’s floodgate opened after heavy rain
Amid heavy rainfall on Saturday night, one of the three floodgates of Sukhna Lake had to be opened as its water level approached the danger mark of 1,163 feet. While during light rain, the forestation around the lake stops the water midway, heavy rain over 50 mm leads to the water entering the lake and causing its level to rise, officials said. The minimum temperature also dipped from 26.4C to 24.3C.
