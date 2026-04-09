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IDFC Bank scam: CBI takes over probe, registers case

Officials say it is a matter of time before the second FIR registered by the ACB in the Panchkula Municipal Corporation banking fraud will also be referred to the federal agency.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 04:44 pm IST
By Hitender Rao
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the alleged misappropriation of around 590 crore involving funds parked with IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the alleged misappropriation of around 590 crore involving funds parked with IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.

The federal agency registered a regular case (RC), equivalent to an FIR, replicating the first information report lodged by the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on February 23, 2026. The RC was registered after the Haryana government’s vigilance department accorded consent under Section 6 of the DSPE Act, extending the powers and jurisdiction of the Members of Delhi Special Police Establishment to the whole of the state of Haryana. The central government subsequently issued a notification on April 8 through the department of Personnel and training under Section 5 of the DSPE Act, formalising the CBI’s jurisdiction for this investigation.

“A team of CBI officers met the ACB officials on Thursday to get acquainted with the aspects of the banking scam and pick up documents of evidentiary value,” said an official.

Sources said the CBI will now conduct a comprehensive probe into the role of bank officials, private individuals, and government functionaries, examining the money trail and alleged violations in financial procedures.

Officials said it is a matter of time before the second FIR registered by the ACB in the Panchkula Municipal Corporation banking fraud is also referred to the federal agency.

The development comes amid an administrative churn in which the state government transferred four IAS officers on Wednesday night. These officers, assigned key postings on March 19, were shifted to sidelined positions within three weeks as part of a larger shuffle of 15 IAS officers. In a related action, two IAS officers promoted from the state civil services were placed under suspension; while no official reasons were stated, officials indicated the decisions are linked to the ongoing investigations into these financial irregularities.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hitender Rao

Hitender Rao is Senior Associate Editor covering the state of Haryana. A journalist with over two decades of experience, he writes on politics, economy, migration and legal affairs with a focus on investigative journalism.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / IDFC Bank scam: CBI takes over probe, registers case
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / IDFC Bank scam: CBI takes over probe, registers case
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