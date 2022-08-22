If rapists in Bilkis Bano case can be released, why can’t Sikh prisoners: SGPC chief

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 22, 2022 01:09 AM IST

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said that on one side, by adopting a sympathetic view, the government is releasing convicts of heinous crime like rape, while on the other hand, Sikh prisoners are kept in jails for three decades

BySurjit Singh, Amritsar

: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Sunday accused the Union government of adopting a “discriminatory” policy and demanded immediate release of Sikh prisoners, saying that if convicts in Bilkis Bano rape case can be released, then why can’t the Sikhs who have been languishing in jails even after serving more than the life imprisonment.

“This discrimination is violation of Constitution of India as well as murder of human rights. Such injustice and discrimination are not acceptable and the government needs to seriously consider this matter,” SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said in a statement.

He said that on one side, by adopting a sympathetic view, the government is releasing convicts of heinous crime like rape, while on the other hand, Sikh prisoners are kept in jails for three decades.

He asked the Union government to be sincere in adopting a uniform policy for all, demanding immediate release of Sikh prisoners.

Dhami also appealed to former chief minister Beant Singh’s assassinator Lakhwinder Singh Lakha, who is lodged in Model Burail Jail at Chandigarh, to end his hunger strike. He said SGPC will continue to make efforts for justice for the Sikh prisoners.

