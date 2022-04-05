Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

IIAD hockey tournament: Haryana eke out 2-1 win over Delhi to clinch title

Haryana’s Gaurav Tokhi and Sarabjit Singh in the IIAD hockey tournament’ summit clash, beating Delhi 2-1
Haryana came from behind to beat Delhi 2-1 to clinch the IIAD hockey tournament title. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

AG Haryana on Monday eked out a 2-1 win over AG Delhi in the summit clash of the three-day all-India inter-zonal hockey tournament, being played at the Sector 42 sports complex.

Delhi scored a penalty corner after their forward was obstructed by Haryana defenders early in the contest. The side took the lead in 14th minute after converting on the opportunity, with Nitin Mukesh Tigga finding the back of the net

Trailing by a goal, Haryana upped the ante and played aggressive hockey. Their continued perseverance finally paid off when Sarabjit Singh scored a field goal in the 22nd minute of the match to level the scores.

The high-octane encounter saw both teams locked in a tussle for the lead once again, but the winning goal was scored by Gaurav Tokhi of Haryana. Tokhi converted a penalty corner to seal the win for his side.

Former Olympian Sukhbir Singh Gill gave away the prizes to the winners and runners-up.

