IIM Jammu’s satellite campus in Leh to be turning point in higher education: LG

In a historic step aimed at expanding access to quality management education and creating new academic, professional and entrepreneurial opportunities for the youth of Ladakh, the Ladakh UT administration and the Indian Institute of Management Jammu (IIM Jammu) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the establishment of an IIM Jammu Satellite Campus at Leh, in the presence of lieutenant governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena.

The infrastructure for the IIM Jammu Satellite Campus too has been established in just two months. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Under the initiative, the satellite campus at Leh will offer a four-year BBA (Hons.) programme, with an initial intake of 60 students. The programme is scheduled to commence from October-end this year, barely a month after the signing of the MoU.

The infrastructure for the IIM Jammu Satellite Campus too has been established in just two months.

The proposed programme has already received an encouraging response, with around 600 candidates expressing interest in admission against the vacant 60 seats.

The LG said the importance of the initiative extends well beyond the initial intake of 60 students, as the campus has the potential to become a hub for knowledge, innovation, entrepreneurship and professional development in Ladakh, fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Viksit Bharat.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The establishment of the Satellite Campus has progressed rapidly due to the constant guidance and intervention of L-G Saxena. The engagements between the administration and IIM Jammu for starting undergraduate courses at Leh began less than two months ago, and the proposed campus building is already ready, enabling the academic programme to commence next month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The establishment of the Satellite Campus has progressed rapidly due to the constant guidance and intervention of L-G Saxena. The engagements between the administration and IIM Jammu for starting undergraduate courses at Leh began less than two months ago, and the proposed campus building is already ready, enabling the academic programme to commence next month. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, the LG said the establishment of the IIM Jammu Satellite Campus is a turning point in the higher education system in Ladakh and also an important step towards opening new avenues of opportunity for the young people of Ladakh.