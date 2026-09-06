IIT Mandi faces backlash over caste hierarchy poster

A row erupted on Saturday after a poster depicting caste-based social hierarchy was displayed at IIT-Mandi during an event, drawing sharp criticism on social media. The institute has clarified that it had no role in the event where the poster was displayed.

IIT-Mandi

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Till the filing of this report, no formal complaint had been filed with the institute or police, and no FIR had been registered in connection with the matter. The institute, however, said it would look into the matter.

The issue gained traction after a social media user on X shared a poster titled “Bhagavad Gita – The Timeless Wisdom” that listed social groups as “Brahmanas,” “Kshatriyas,” “Vaishyas” and “Shudras.”

IIT Mandi registrar Kumar Sambhav Pandey said, “The event at which the poster was displayed was not officially organised by IIT Mandi. It may have been displayed by a student group on the occasion of Janmashtami. The institute has neither endorsed nor contributed to the event. We will certainly look into the matter.”

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{{^usCountry}} The poster drew sharp reactions from several X users. Virender Kumar wrote, “Is this really the message a premier institute of education should be promoting in 2026? IITs should promote equality, dignity and constitutional values—not caste hierarchy”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The poster drew sharp reactions from several X users. Virender Kumar wrote, “Is this really the message a premier institute of education should be promoting in 2026? IITs should promote equality, dignity and constitutional values—not caste hierarchy”. {{/usCountry}}

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Another X user, Anamitra Sen, wrote, “I don’t know how a research institute can write this?’

“It’s shameful to see casteist ideas being openly displayed within an educational campus. Is this how IIT Mandi chose to celebrate Janmashtami?” wrote another user, Sreelakshmi Sonam.