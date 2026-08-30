IIT Delhi protesters deny administration’s claim of ‘unsavoury’ slogans

Students of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) on Saturday continued to protest over the death of 31-year-old student Rishikesh Kumar, stating that they were undeterred by threats of disciplinary action and would continue their peaceful demonstrations on the campus. Students stage protest at IIT Delhi following the death of an MSc Physics student. (X/Ashutosh Ranka)

The latest development comes against the backdrop of IIT-D director Rangan Banerjee sending an email, warning of “ actions against individuals disrupting the peaceful functioning of the campus” over “unsavoury, humiliating and threatening language in their slogans” in demonstrations in front of faculty housing.

Students, however, said that they were only urging the faculty to support them with slogans of “Come out, professors. Come and support us”.

Also read: IIT Delhi director flags 'unsavoury, threatening' slogans amid protest over student's death

Students say slogans were appeals for faculty support In a clarification statement issued by the students on Saturday, they said they had peacefully urged professors to support them. Meanwhile, they faced excessive police surveillance.

Chants were an invitation or an appeal extended towards the faculty fraternity on the grounds of trust in the relationship the students have with them. The slogans were strictly limited to institutional accountability, transparency, and appeals for community solidarity. Protestors did not cause any ruckus or chaos either in material or in abstract ways,” said students in a statement. “However, the protesting students were exposed to disproportionate surveillance and police presence,” they added.

Also read: IIT Delhi student protest enters fifth day, impasse continues

Protesters deny entering faculty residential area A 21-year-old BTech student said, “We took out a march from our hostels at 9pm, paused hardly for 15 minutes near faculty residence, raised the slogan and continued our march towards the main gate. None of the protesters entered the gate of the residential area. We requested them to show solidarity.”

A student pursuing a master’s degree, requesting anonymity, said, “The administration had done nothing for Rishikesh. The investigation committee and the compensation to his family was not done as an initiative by the institute, but it was the result of student protest. We feel tired, but if we stop now, no one will fight for those who died.”

Also read: ‘Send kids to study, not return as bodies’: Deceased IIT Delhi student’s brother alleges institutional apathy