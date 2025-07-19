Chandigarh: New SOP gives DSW final say in PU students’ welfare matters

Ever since last session, when Panjab University (PU) dean students welfare (DSW) was asked to step down and a committee by the vice-chancellor was constituted to look into the functioning of the DSW office, a new standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding the functioning of the DSW office has been prepared which specifies the roles of DSW, DSW women, associate DSW and the wardens. According to the new SOP, the DSW will have a final say in the matters of the DSW office. There are other SOPs including the functioning technical committees and holding of various awareness activities. (HT File)

While PU has only recently appointed Namita Gupta as the DSW women, an official confirmed that it was seen over the previous years that there was some friction between the offices of the DSW and women DSW due to undefined functions. Even the SOP mentions that while the DSW office including the deans should work as a team, the roles and responsibilities of each member must be spelt out.

As per the SOP, all matters related to girls hostels will be routed through DSW women. This included matters related to hostel allocation, augmentation of infrastructure and other functions. Matters related to reserved categories of students should be routed through the associate DSW. This includes all categories including SC, ST, OBC, PWD, EWS and sports categories.

While the term ‘routed through’ is used, this would mean that final approval will still come from the DSW even for these issues as confirmed by the senior officials. Former Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) vice president Archit Garg also confirmed, how recently he had some work concerning DSW women, the final approval had to come through the DSW. “This is unfortunate as there were many questions raised on the DSW’s functioning last year over the mismanagement of fests and the murder of a student on campus. This will now give the DSW more authority,” he added.

While PU had conducted an inquiry into the matter, the DSW was cleared of any wrongdoing and allowed to join back. DSW Amit Chauhan said that he was aware of these SOPs and they have been circulated to the other DSWs and wardens. However they will be discussed with the newly elected PUCSC before implementation.

There are other SOPs including the functioning of purchase and technical committees and holding of various awareness activities. The functions of the wardens have also now been defined through this SOP which will include being available at the hostel at least for one hour daily, meeting the parents of the hostel residents at least twice a year and ensuring the welfare and development of the whole staff of the hostel.