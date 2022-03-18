Illegal collection of toll in Sanawara: Himachal HC seeks report from NHAI

The Himachal Pradesh high court on Thursday sought a report from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) over alleged collection of toll from an incomplete overbridge in in Sanwara, Solan, which is in violation of the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

NHAI has been directed the to file an affidavit stating the present status of the incomplete portion of the approximately two kilometre stretch and construction of the overbridge at the beginning of Parwanoo-Solan section.The court also directed NHAI to inform it of the time likely to be taken to complete the construction and give details of the amenities and beautification along the Highway.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, passed these orders on a public interest litigation filed by one Adit Singal, alleging that the establishment of the toll plaza is illegal and contrary to the Rules of National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

He alleged that as per rules, no toll plaza can be established in the same section within a distance of 60 kms. However, other toll plazas are situated in Chandimandir, Panchkula, and at Parwanoo in Solan within 60 kilometers from the one in Sanawara, the petition states.

He has also alleged that NHAI has wrongly issued a certificate in favour of the contractor, GR Infraprojects, according to which 95% of the work has been completed.

The petitioner has prayed that directions be issued to forbear the respondents from collecting toll fee at Sanwara. He has also prayed to quash the contract and construction completion certificate issued to GR Infraprojects by NHAI and also to quash the notification fixing the toll charges payable by the vehicles crossing the subject Toll Plaza. The court has fixed the matter for next hearing on April 2.